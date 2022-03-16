How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawks go for the season series win against their divisional rivals, the Hornets, on Wednesday night.

The battle for second place in the Southeast division continues with the Hawks (34-34) taking on the Hornets (34-35). This has been an up-and-down season for both Atlanta and Charlotte. The teams have shown flashes of being great offensively, putrid defensively and have not found the middle ground to be true threats in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Atlanta won the last game against Charlotte (113-91) in a blowout led by Trae Young with 30 points and four assists:

In that game, De’Andre Hunter also added in 20 points with the bench scoring 37 points to help pace the offense.

Charlotte was effectively at full strength, but it went 4-for-36 from three and 19-of-27 from the line, leaving so many points on the floor in one of its least efficient offensive performances of the entire season.

This season, Charlotte has only failed to score at least 100 points in nine games and fewer than 95 points in four games. It is 2-7 in those games, grinding out wins over the Wizards (97-87) and Knicks (97-87).

Charlotte has gone 4-2 in its last six games to inch closer to .500 again for the season. In that span, it is averaging 123.3 points per game and shooting 41% from three as a team.

For Atlanta, it has won three in a row and gone 5-2 in its last seven games to get back to .500. Now, the climb to finish the season the same as last year for the Hawks begins.

During this stretch, Atlanta has gone all-in on its offense, averaging 119.6 points and giving up 117.4 points per game. It is shooting 46-34-85 splits as a team. Last year, it went on a run that was defined by its team defense meeting the offense in the middle. This year, it is at its best when free-wheeling on offense.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
