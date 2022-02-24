How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

The Hawks look to get a win on the board this season against the Bulls on Thursday night.

The Hawks (28-30) have been erratic all season, but it was last year after the All-Star break that they found the right mix and went on a historic run from the outhouse to the Eastern Conference Finals. Can they replicate that journey again this season starting today against the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls (38-21)?

So far this season, Chicago is 2-0 against Atlanta head-to-head, with both games coming at the end of December.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

These teams last played in late December, with Chicago winning two games in three days, including this 131-117 game where it crushed Atlanta in the first half:

The big question for Chicago for the next few months will be about its health. As of today, the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) for the next few weeks while Zach LaVine (knee) is day-to-day.

They have survived all season with injuries and players out of the lineup primarily because of the play of DeMar DeRozan.

This season, DeRozan is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 52-34-86 splits. He has been terrific all season as one of the best overall scorers in the NBA.

For Atlanta, the Hawks entered the All-Star break with a 16-20 record and finished the season with a 41-31 overall record followed up with wins over the Knicks (4-1) and Philadelphia (4-3), then a loss to the Bucks (2-4) in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Will history repeat itself?

