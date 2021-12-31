How to Watch Hawks at Cavaliers

The only time the Hawks and Cavaliers met this season was back in October with the Cavs coming out on top. They meet again on New Year's Eve.

This season has been tough for the Hawks (15-19) who were trying to maintain that momentum from their Eastern Conference Finals run, but have fallen short so far. It has been all about tests for the Cavaliers (20-14), as they keep having to prove themselves, overcome unforeseen obstacles and show the NBA that they are for real.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Watch Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cavaliers flexed their defensive muscles early in the season in their only game against the Hawks to date, winning 101-95:

The Hawks are another test for the Cavaliers this season. The Hawks are supposed to be the young team rising up in the Eastern Conference around the veteran contenders. Knocking them off again would be a statement.

Also, a win today for the Cavaliers puts them one off of last year's total through only 35 games.

The Cavaliers are on pace for a 48-win season, which would be the most wins a non-LeBron team has won in 17 years.

For the Hawks, they find themselves in fourth place in the Southeast Division and technically out of the play-in. That is a far cry from the team that rallied their season winning 37 of their final 56 games including the playoffs.

Getting healthy is a huge variable in another Hawks second half of the season flurry, but nothing is going to change if they do not get their defense in order.

Right now they have the No. 24 defense (110.3 opponents points per game), which is largely fueled by their inability to force turnovers (12.0, No. 30 in the NBA), letting teams carve them up (25.9 assists per game, No. 29) and some of the worst shooting splits to their opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.