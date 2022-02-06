How to Watch Hawks at Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Trae Young headline this primetime clash out in Dallas when the Hawks visit the Mavericks on Sunday night.

Whenever these two face off, their superstars will always be compared. The Mavericks traded up with the Hawks to take Luka Doncic and the Hawks then took Trae Young. It has worked out well for both teams but it was looking like Dallas was running away with the trade early on. Young has closed that gap considerably, being a big factor in the Hawks' run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Doncic and Young don't get to match up often so this is a can't-miss primetime game.

Both players are their top scorers for their teams with Young averaging 27.9 ppg and Doncic at 26.2 this season. There is a significant gap in their team's standings though as the Hawks are looking in sitting 10th in the East while the Mavs are one of the best teams in the West, sitting at the fifth spot.

Atlanta recently had very promising wins over the Celtics and Lakers, and the league's best team, the Suns. They sprinkled two losses against the Raptors in between, though including their last game so look for them to bounce back tonight. Dallas will look to build off their impressive win over the 76ers.

This is going to be a full-out battle.

