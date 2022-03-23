How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Hawks are set to travel to Detroit to face off against the Pistons.

The 2021-22 NBA season has flown by so quickly and the final race for the playoffs is hot and heavy right now. With teams nearing the end of the regular season schedule, every single game is extremely important for teams battling to get into the postseason. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Hawks traveling to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Hawks hold a 36-36 record and are still very much fighting for playoff positioning. At this point in time, Atlanta is the No. 10 seed and would be the last-place team in the play-in tournament. They still a chance to move up if they pick up wins to end the season.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons are headed for another high draft pick. Detroit currently is the second-worst team in the NBA coming into this game. While the Pistons may not be a playoff contender yet, they are in good hands with Cade Cunningham leading the way.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. While the Hawks are favored to win, the Pistons never go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
