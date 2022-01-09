How to Watch Hawks at Clippers

The Hawks continue their stay in Los Angeles as they face off against the Clipper on Sunday.

The Hawks are in the final game of their six-game road trip as they head home after this game against the Clippers. With a win against L.A., they will be .500 on the road trip.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers:

Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

They are coming off a big loss to the Lakers where Trae Young scored a very respectable 25 points but it wasn't enough as they could not contain LeBron James in the second half after doing so in the first.

They have a pretty good chance at securing a victory against the shorthanded Clippers who will be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who has missed all of this season recovering from an ACL tear. The Clippers have had trouble adjusting without George and are trying to break a three-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss to the Grizzlies who were without their star point guard Ja Morant. The Hawks will be with their star therefore they will be the favorite in this one.

