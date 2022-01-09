Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawks continue their stay in Los Angeles as they face off against the Clipper on Sunday.

The Hawks are in the final game of their six-game road trip as they head home after this game against the Clippers. With a win against L.A., they will be .500 on the road trip. 

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers:

Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are coming off a big loss to the Lakers where Trae Young scored a very respectable 25 points but it wasn't enough as they could not contain LeBron James in the second half after doing so in the first. 

They have a pretty good chance at securing a victory against the shorthanded Clippers who will be without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who has missed all of this season recovering from an ACL tear. The Clippers have had trouble adjusting without George and are trying to break a three-game losing streak. 

They are coming off a loss to the Grizzlies who were without their star point guard Ja Morant. The Hawks will be with their star therefore they will be the favorite in this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Clippers

just now
Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at Memphis

just now
Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia

30 minutes ago
Oklahoma gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Alabama at Oklahoma in Women's College Gymnastics

30 minutes ago
Parma Verona
Serie A

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Salernitana

55 minutes ago
messi psg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain

55 minutes ago
Inter Milan
Serie A

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Lazio

55 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after his three point basket in the second half against the Washington State Cougars at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

1 hour ago
USATSI_17473518
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blues

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy