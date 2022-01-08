How to Watch Hawks at Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lakers host the Hawks in the second Friday primetime matchup of the evening tonight.

LeBron James is playing center for the first time in his career this year and it has benefitted the Lakers tremendously so far. They are 4-0 when James is playing center in an era that has undoubtedly shifted to a positionless league. For him to be elite in any spot in the lineup is truly remarkable to watch and something not to be taken for granted. 

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV

The Lakers are trying to squash rumors that they wanted to trade Russell Westbrook because the lineup isn't shaking out as planned. Winning eases all those qualms and L.A. has done a lot of that lately, winning four of their last five and three in a row, including on Tuesday taking care of business against the Kings to bring them one game above .500. It's not where they wanted or anyone expected them to be this far in the season but any new lineup is going to take time to gel. It still seems very likely they'll make the playoffs. They're already back in the sixth seed in the West. 

They host the Hawks in the second primetime matchup of the evening as Atlanta is also coming off a win against the Kings. It was a nice bounce back after their loss against the Blazers where Trey Young scored 56 points, which were still not enough. He won't need to score that many this game to win but the Lakers will still be favored at home.

