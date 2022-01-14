How to Watch Hawks at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawks are ready to take on the Heat in Miami in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

Looking ahead to tonight's schedule in the NBA, fans will have their pick of quite a few great games to watch. One of those will feature the Hawks taking on the Heat in Miami. While the Hawks have struggled this season, they have the talent and time to turn things around and a big win in Miami would be a big step in the right direction.

How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Hawks hold a 17-23 record and need to start winning now. Atlanta has a good roster, but they did just make the move to trade talented wing Cam Reddish to the Knicks. In their last game, the Hawks ended up losing to the Heat by a final score of 115-91.

On the other side of the court, the Heat have opened up the year with a 26-15 record. Miami is looking like a potential contender in the Eastern Conference, like they were expected to be. They are coming off of a big-time win over these same Hawks, as previously mentioned.

This should be a very entertaining game in the second game of a two-game mid-season series. Atlanta will be looking for revenge and the Heat will be looking to make a statement. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with center Frank Vatrano (77) and center Maxim Mamin (98) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
USATSI_17500361
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Bulls

45 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Heat

45 seconds ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

45 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy