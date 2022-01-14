How to Watch Hawks at Heat

The Hawks are ready to take on the Heat in Miami in an intriguing Friday night NBA matchup.

Looking ahead to tonight's schedule in the NBA, fans will have their pick of quite a few great games to watch. One of those will feature the Hawks taking on the Heat in Miami. While the Hawks have struggled this season, they have the talent and time to turn things around and a big win in Miami would be a big step in the right direction.

How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Hawks hold a 17-23 record and need to start winning now. Atlanta has a good roster, but they did just make the move to trade talented wing Cam Reddish to the Knicks. In their last game, the Hawks ended up losing to the Heat by a final score of 115-91.

On the other side of the court, the Heat have opened up the year with a 26-15 record. Miami is looking like a potential contender in the Eastern Conference, like they were expected to be. They are coming off of a big-time win over these same Hawks, as previously mentioned.

This should be a very entertaining game in the second game of a two-game mid-season series. Atlanta will be looking for revenge and the Heat will be looking to make a statement. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.