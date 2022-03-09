How to Watch Hawks at Bucks

The Bucks go for their first win of the season against the Hawks as they face off in primetime.

The rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals is underway in primetime as the Bucks host the Hawks. These teams are at the opposite ends of the spectrum in this matchup, though. The Bucks are surging, and the Hawks are a game back of the eighth spot that Brooklyn just reclaimed last night with a win over the Hornets.

Milwaukee has won five in a row, with a 142-115 blowout win against the Thunder in its last game. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points in the rout, but Milwaukee gave up 33 to their up-and-coming star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, so it better be able to contain Trae Young here tonight if it wants a chance to win. The Bucks beat the Suns in the NBA Finals rematch by 10 points in the game before Oklahoma City, so they're feeling like they can contain everybody.

The Hawks have won both of the games that these two have played already, so they feel like they can hang with Milwaukee no problem. They are coming off an overtime loss to Detroit, though.

While the Pistons are playing much better basketball as of late, it was a game they had to grab if they want to prove they belong in the playoff race after such an extraordinary run last year. A win tonight will help them get back in that conversation.

