How to Watch Hawks at Thunder

The Hawks look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Wednesday.

It's now or never for the Hawks. With just seven games left to go, the Hawks are still trying to fight their way into the playoffs. While they are in 10th place in the East, it is still an attainable goal, especially with the play-in tournament as an option. They can't afford to slip up though and look ahead on their schedule.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

After they play the Thunder, they square off against the Cavaliers, Nets and Raptors, all teams that are ahead of them and they likely will have to win out to have a fighting chance. They sit just a half-game back of the Hornets for ninth and a game-and-a-half back of Brooklyn for eighth. This game against the Thunder is a must-win.

Atlanta will look to win its third game in a row tonight after impressively beating the Warriors (albeit without Steph Curry) and Pacers. In their last game against the Pacers, the Hawks won 132-123. It wasn't Trae Young who led Atlanta to victory, but Bogdan Bogdanović who scored 29 points. Young did facilitate this offense magnificently, though, with 16 assists. Spreading the offense around similarly will be the winning formula for tonight.

Oklahoma City is looking to keep its lottery chances high, but expect a good fight in the Thunder tonight. They won their last game against the Blazers in a gritty overtime performance. Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points and Oklahoma City rallied for the victory. The Hawks should be on high upset alert.

