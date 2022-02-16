How to Watch Hawks at Magic

The Hawks and Trae Young travel to Orlando to take on Cole Anthony and the Magic on Wednesday night.

The Hawks are currently the last team in the Eastern Conference to make the play-in portion of the NBA playoffs. They are 26-30 looking to turn things around in the second half of the season.

Unfortunately for them, they are just 10-17 on the road this year.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

They lost to the Spurs and Celtics last weekend, which were both games they should have won. Star Trae Young is leading the team in scoring and assists with 27.7 points and 9.4 assists.

Up-and-coming rookie Onyeka Okongwu has been surprising this season as well, leading the team in blocked shots (1.4 per game).

The Magic are the second-worst team in the same conference. They have a 13-46 record and are already looking at the offseason. They are just 5-20 at home and 8-30 against teams in their conference.

Despite that, though, they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, so the potential to win is still alive in Orlando.

Young guns Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. lead this team. Anthony averages 17.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. Carter averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

