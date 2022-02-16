Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hawks and Trae Young travel to Orlando to take on Cole Anthony and the Magic on Wednesday night.

The Hawks are currently the last team in the Eastern Conference to make the play-in portion of the NBA playoffs. They are 26-30 looking to turn things around in the second half of the season. 

Unfortunately for them, they are just 10-17 on the road this year.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost to the Spurs and Celtics last weekend, which were both games they should have won. Star Trae Young is leading the team in scoring and assists with 27.7 points and 9.4 assists. 

Up-and-coming rookie Onyeka Okongwu has been surprising this season as well, leading the team in blocked shots (1.4 per game).

The Magic are the second-worst team in the same conference. They have a 13-46 record and are already looking at the offseason. They are just 5-20 at home and 8-30 against teams in their conference.

Despite that, though, they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, so the potential to win is still alive in Orlando.

Young guns Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. lead this team. Anthony averages 17.6 points and 5.9 assists per game. Carter averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17364887
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Magic

48 seconds ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon in Women's College Basketball

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17650297
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Louisville

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17680067
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Rutgers

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17675919
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Men's College Basketball

48 seconds ago
UTICA COMETS
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Utica Comets vs Toronto Marlies

48 seconds ago
Stony Brook Women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Stony Brook

48 seconds ago
UMass Lowell Vermont Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at UMass

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17690670
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Xavier

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy