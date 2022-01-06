How to Watch Hawks at Kings

The Hawks and Kings play for the first time this season on Wednesday night as both teams look to build more consistency.

The Kings are in a precarious situation facing the Hawks tonight. No one would envy them hosting Trae Young and Co. after the point guard scored 56 points in their last game against the Trail Blazers. Young's heroic efforts still weren't enough for Atlanta as they lost 136-131. Look for them to find more ways to defend and score without Young against the Kings.

How to Watch the Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks are still looking to overcome a very slow start to the season as they are still 12th place in the Eastern Conference. They must take advantage of being the slight favorite even on the road in this one if they are going to keep chipping away. They've lost four of their last five games and the Trail Blazers' loss was only that much more disappointing after a tough gritty win on the road against a good Cavaliers team. Look for a big bounce-back tonight.

The Kings have as many wins as the Hawks but more losses and are looking for an identity under interim head coach Alvin Gentry. They have won three of their last five but came up short to the Lakers on the road in their last game. This could be anyone's game that's how close these two have played this season.

