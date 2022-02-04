How to Watch Hawks at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After falling eight games under .500, the Atlanta Hawks are a win away from getting back to even against the Toronto Raptors.

The Hawks (25-26) hit a low point falling eight games under .500 and since then they have gone 8-1 to find themselves right in the mix in the Eastern Conference as well as the Southeast Division. The Raptors (27-23) have also had a bit of a rollercoaster season and find themselves now just a few games behind the vaunted Nets with a chance to continue climbing the standings heading into the trade deadline and All-Star Break.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It came down to a huge three and a sneaky lay-up to get to 43 points and a win for Trae Young and his Atlanta team over the dominant Suns (124-115):

As great as the play of the Young has been as of late, the change in the fortunes of Atlanta’s season has changed with the return of third-year wing De’Andre Hunter.

Atlanta went 13-14 without Hunter, since he returned they have gone 8-4 and the team is starting to come together more and make more sense overall. They have great guard play, playmaking and shooting as well as athletic big men that play their roles, but the most important position in the NBA was left barren without Hunter.

He has not put up All-Star numbers, 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals plus blocks on 48-43-71 splits since coming back, but his defensive effort, size and athleticism makes a huge difference on this roster.

On the other side, Toronto is finally at full strength and its athletic, switching roster is up to No. 9 in the NBA on defense (106.8 points allowed) is making a huge difference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
