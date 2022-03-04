The Atlanta Hawks travel to take on the Washington Wizards who are both neck-in-neck with each other in the East standings.

The Atlanta Hawks made a huge statement with a win over the Chicago Bulls at home last night. It was the kind of win for Atlanta that suggests it is a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Even though the Hawks sit 10th heading into this game against Washington, they are just a game out of eighth place. After seeing what they did last year in the playoffs, no team should want any part of Atlanta.

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards Today:



Game Date: Mar. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hawks rode a strong second-half to secure the upset of Chicago who was vying to get back in first place in the East. Their star Trae Young once again led the way with 39 points but maybe what was most impressive was their defense. They held the surging DeMar DeRozan, who doesn't get enough MVP buzz, to just 22 points which led the Bulls for the night. They'll look to bring that intensity on the road tonight against the Wizards who only a game and a half back from the Hawks in the standings.

While Washington will be without its newest addition Kristaps Porzingis for this one, the Wizards are coming off a clutch win over Detroit who is playing much better basketball of late. Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring and the Wizards beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time at home. If the Wizards can get back to any semblance of how they started the season, they could be right in the thick of a play-in spot right alongside the Hawks. This one tonight could be a very close playoff preview.

