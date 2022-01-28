Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (25-24) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 26.0 points per game) when they try to beat Trae Young (fifth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics

  • The Hawks average 111.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.9 the Celtics allow.
  • Atlanta has a 20-14 record when scoring more than 104.9 points.
  • Boston is 21-14 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Celtics put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (111.5).
  • Boston is 12-5 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 14-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Atlanta is 21-12 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Celtics' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have given up to their opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.7 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.6 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Tatum puts up 26.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.4 per game.
  • Jaylen Brown hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
  • Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.1 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Bucks

W 121-114

Home

1/19/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-122

Home

1/21/2022

Heat

W 110-108

Home

1/23/2022

Hornets

W 113-91

Away

1/26/2022

Kings

W 121-104

Home

1/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/30/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Raptors

-

Home

2/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

2/4/2022

Raptors

-

Away

2/6/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Pelicans

W 104-92

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

L 111-102

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

L 109-105

Home

1/23/2022

Wizards

W 116-87

Away

1/25/2022

Kings

W 128-75

Home

1/28/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/31/2022

Heat

-

Home

2/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

2/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

2/6/2022

Magic

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
