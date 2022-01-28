Jan 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (25-24) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 26.0 points per game) when they try to beat Trae Young (fifth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics

The Hawks average 111.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.9 the Celtics allow.

Atlanta has a 20-14 record when scoring more than 104.9 points.

Boston is 21-14 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Celtics put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (111.5).

Boston is 12-5 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Atlanta's record is 14-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.

The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Atlanta is 21-12 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Celtics' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have given up to their opponents.

Boston has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.7 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.6 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.9 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum puts up 26.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.

Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.4 per game.

Jaylen Brown hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.

Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.1 per game.

