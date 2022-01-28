How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (25-24) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in NBA, 26.0 points per game) when they try to beat Trae Young (fifth in league, 27.7) and the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics
- The Hawks average 111.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 104.9 the Celtics allow.
- Atlanta has a 20-14 record when scoring more than 104.9 points.
- Boston is 21-14 when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Celtics put up only 3.5 fewer points per game (108.0) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (111.5).
- Boston is 12-5 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
- Atlanta's record is 14-7 when it gives up fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Hawks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Atlanta is 21-12 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Celtics' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have given up to their opponents.
- Boston has put together a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.6% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.7 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.6 boards per game in addition to his 11.4 PPG average.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 26.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in rebounds is Robert Williams III with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Marcus Smart with 5.4 per game.
- Jaylen Brown hits 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Celtics.
- Boston's leader in steals is Smart with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 2.1 per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Bucks
W 121-114
Home
1/19/2022
Timberwolves
W 134-122
Home
1/21/2022
Heat
W 110-108
Home
1/23/2022
Hornets
W 113-91
Away
1/26/2022
Kings
W 121-104
Home
1/28/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/30/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/31/2022
Raptors
-
Home
2/3/2022
Suns
-
Home
2/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
2/6/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Pelicans
W 104-92
Home
1/19/2022
Hornets
L 111-102
Home
1/21/2022
Trail Blazers
L 109-105
Home
1/23/2022
Wizards
W 116-87
Away
1/25/2022
Kings
W 128-75
Home
1/28/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/29/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/31/2022
Heat
-
Home
2/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
2/4/2022
Pistons
-
Away
2/6/2022
Magic
-
Away