How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (7-7) play the Atlanta Hawks (6-9) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics
- The 108.9 points per game the Hawks average are just 2.8 more points than the Celtics allow (106.1).
- When Atlanta scores more than 106.1 points, it is 5-4.
- Boston is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Celtics' 107.2 points per game are only 3.0 fewer points than the 110.2 the Hawks allow.
- Boston is 2-3 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
- Atlanta has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 46.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Boston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 9.1 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 23.5 points per game. He also adds 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his stats.
- Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dennis Schroder has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 17.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
- Tatum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Al Horford (2.3 per game).
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
L 127-113
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
L 110-98
Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
L 105-96
Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
W 120-100
Home
11/15/2021
Magic
W 129-111
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
-
Home
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
L 107-104
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
W 104-88
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
W 122-113
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 91-89
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
W 98-92
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Lakers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/22/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/26/2021
Spurs
-
Away