Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) celebrates his three-point basket beside Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) celebrates his three-point basket beside Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (7-7) play the Atlanta Hawks (6-9) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics

    • The 108.9 points per game the Hawks average are just 2.8 more points than the Celtics allow (106.1).
    • When Atlanta scores more than 106.1 points, it is 5-4.
    • Boston is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Celtics' 107.2 points per game are only 3.0 fewer points than the 110.2 the Hawks allow.
    • Boston is 2-3 when it scores more than 110.2 points.
    • Atlanta has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Hawks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • Atlanta has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
    • The Celtics are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 46.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Boston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 9.1 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 23.5 points per game. He also adds 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his stats.
    • Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dennis Schroder has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 17.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.
    • Tatum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Al Horford (2.3 per game).

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 127-113

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-98

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    L 105-96

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    W 120-100

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    W 129-111

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    L 107-104

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    W 104-88

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    W 122-113

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 91-89

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 98-92

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    college wrestling
    College Wrestling

    How to Watch North Carolina at Nebraska in College Wrestling

    1 minute ago
    santa cruz warriors
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Salt Lake City Stars

    1 minute ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Valparaiso at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 105-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Noah Farrakhan (5) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) dribbles past Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    Tulane vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy