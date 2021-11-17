Nov 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) celebrates his three-point basket beside Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (7-7) play the Atlanta Hawks (6-9) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Celtics

The 108.9 points per game the Hawks average are just 2.8 more points than the Celtics allow (106.1).

When Atlanta scores more than 106.1 points, it is 5-4.

Boston is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Celtics' 107.2 points per game are only 3.0 fewer points than the 110.2 the Hawks allow.

Boston is 2-3 when it scores more than 110.2 points.

Atlanta has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

The Hawks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 5-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Celtics are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 46.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Boston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 9.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.0 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is the top scorer for the Celtics with 23.5 points per game. He also adds 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to his stats.

Robert Williams III puts up a stat line of 9.2 rebounds, 10.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Boston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dennis Schroder has the top spot for assists with 5.2 per game, adding 17.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per outing.

Tatum is dependable from three-point range and leads the Celtics with 2.6 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart (2.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Al Horford (2.3 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Warriors L 127-113 Away 11/9/2021 Jazz L 110-98 Away 11/12/2021 Nuggets L 105-96 Away 11/14/2021 Bucks W 120-100 Home 11/15/2021 Magic W 129-111 Home 11/17/2021 Celtics - Home 11/20/2021 Hornets - Home 11/22/2021 Thunder - Home 11/24/2021 Spurs - Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/27/2021 Knicks - Home

Celtics Upcoming Schedule