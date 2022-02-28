Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-26) host Trae Young (fifth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hawks
- The Celtics score just 2.4 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Hawks give up (111.6).
- Boston has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
- Atlanta has an 18-10 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Hawks' 112.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 103.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 103.5 points, Atlanta is 27-17.
- Boston's record is 33-16 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.
- The Celtics' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (9.9).
- The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.5 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young averages 27.8 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.7 points and adds 1.3 assists per game.
- Young makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)