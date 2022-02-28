Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (11th, 25.3 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (36-26) host Trae Young (fifth, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: TD Garden

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hawks

The Celtics score just 2.4 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Hawks give up (111.6).

Boston has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Atlanta has an 18-10 record when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Hawks' 112.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 103.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 103.5 points, Atlanta is 27-17.

Boston's record is 33-16 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.

The Celtics' 10.6 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.7 more rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (9.9).

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.5 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch