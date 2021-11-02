Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (4-3) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Hawks

    • The Nets score 104.6 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 106.6 the Hawks allow.
    • Brooklyn is 2-0 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
    • Atlanta is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Hawks score only 3.3 more points per game (107.9) than the Nets allow (104.6).
    • Atlanta is 3-1 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
    • Brooklyn's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Hawks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 15th.
    • The Nets average 6.9 offensive boards per game, 6.4 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.7 points and 8.9 boards per game.
    • Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (22.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.9 points and adds 0.6 assists per game.
    • Cameron Reddish is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Reddish (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.7 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    3
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) moves through Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarett Allen (31) and forward center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy