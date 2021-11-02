Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (4-3) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nets vs. Hawks
- The Nets score 104.6 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 106.6 the Hawks allow.
- Brooklyn is 2-0 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- Atlanta is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Hawks score only 3.3 more points per game (107.9) than the Nets allow (104.6).
- Atlanta is 3-1 when it scores more than 104.6 points.
- Brooklyn's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Hawks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 15th.
- The Nets average 6.9 offensive boards per game, 6.4 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
- The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.7 points and 8.9 boards per game.
- Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (22.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 10.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 9.9 points and adds 0.6 assists per game.
- Cameron Reddish is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Reddish (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.7 per game).
How To Watch
November
3
2021
Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)