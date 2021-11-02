Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (4-3) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hawks

The Nets score 104.6 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 106.6 the Hawks allow.

Brooklyn is 2-0 when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Atlanta is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 104.6 points.

The Hawks score only 3.3 more points per game (107.9) than the Nets allow (104.6).

Atlanta is 3-1 when it scores more than 104.6 points.

Brooklyn's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Hawks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 15th.

The Nets average 6.9 offensive boards per game, 6.4 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.

The Nets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

Nets Players to Watch

Kevin Durant leads the Nets in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.7 points and 8.9 boards per game.

Brooklyn's best passer is James Harden, who averages 8.6 assists per game to go with his 18.6 PPG scoring average.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Harden, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch