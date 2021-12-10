Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (17-8) face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

    • The Hawks put up 5.2 more points per game (111.0) than the Nets give up (105.8).
    • Atlanta has a 12-5 record when scoring more than 105.8 points.
    • When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 14-1.
    • The Nets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 108.5 the Hawks allow.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 13-0 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
    • Atlanta has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
    • The Hawks make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
    • In games Atlanta shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 12-6 overall.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Brooklyn is 13-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 26.3 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.7 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while John Collins leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.
    • Durant scores 28.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.7 rebounds and adds 5.4 assists per game.
    • Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    L 99-90

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-111

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    L 130-127

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 121-110

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-110

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 110-105

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bulls

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-99

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-104

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    10
    2021

    Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) battles for the ball with Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles defended by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots a jump shot over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wait for free throws to be taken in the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/10/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy