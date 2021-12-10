Dec 7, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (17-8) face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021

Friday, December 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

The Hawks put up 5.2 more points per game (111.0) than the Nets give up (105.8).

Atlanta has a 12-5 record when scoring more than 105.8 points.

When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 14-1.

The Nets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 108.5 the Hawks allow.

Brooklyn has put together a 13-0 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.

Atlanta has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.

The Hawks make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 12-6 overall.

The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 13-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 26.3 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.7 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while John Collins leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.

Durant scores 28.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.7 rebounds and adds 5.4 assists per game.

Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Knicks L 99-90 Home 12/1/2021 Pacers W 114-111 Away 12/3/2021 76ers L 98-96 Home 12/5/2021 Hornets L 130-127 Home 12/6/2021 Timberwolves W 121-110 Away 12/10/2021 Nets - Home 12/13/2021 Rockets - Home 12/15/2021 Magic - Away 12/17/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/19/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Magic - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule