How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (17-8) face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-12) on Friday, December 10, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, December 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets
- The Hawks put up 5.2 more points per game (111.0) than the Nets give up (105.8).
- Atlanta has a 12-5 record when scoring more than 105.8 points.
- When Brooklyn gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 14-1.
- The Nets put up an average of 109.0 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 108.5 the Hawks allow.
- Brooklyn has put together a 13-0 record in games it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Atlanta has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
- The Hawks make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 43.0% from the field, it is 12-6 overall.
- The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 45.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 13-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 26.3 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.7 boards in each contest while scoring 11.4 points per game.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while John Collins leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden paces the Nets in both rebounds and assists with 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game.
- Durant scores 28.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Brooklyn scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.7 rebounds and adds 5.4 assists per game.
- Patty Mills is the top shooter from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge with 1.1 per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
L 99-90
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
W 114-111
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
L 98-96
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
L 130-127
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
W 121-110
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/13/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/17/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Knicks
W 112-110
Home
12/3/2021
Timberwolves
W 110-105
Home
12/4/2021
Bulls
L 111-107
Home
12/7/2021
Mavericks
W 102-99
Away
12/8/2021
Rockets
L 114-104
Away
12/10/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/14/2021
Raptors
-
Home
12/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/18/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Home