Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (39-37) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets
- The Hawks average just 1.4 more points per game (113.5) than the Nets give up (112.1).
- Atlanta has a 32-13 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.
- Brooklyn has a 31-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Nets score an average of 112.4 points per game, the same as the Hawks give up.
- Brooklyn is 29-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
- Atlanta's record is 28-13 when it allows fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has a 32-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 31-10 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 9.6 assists.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills collects 11.8 points and adds 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Bruce Brown grabs 4.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
- Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
L 122-101
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
W 121-110
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
W 132-123
Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
W 136-118
Away
3/31/2022
Cavaliers
W 131-107
Home
4/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/6/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/8/2022
Heat
-
Away
4/10/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Grizzlies
L 132-120
Away
3/26/2022
Heat
W 110-95
Away
3/27/2022
Hornets
L 119-110
Home
3/29/2022
Pistons
W 130-123
Home
3/31/2022
Bucks
L 120-119
Home
4/2/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
4/6/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Pacers
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)