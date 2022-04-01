Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (39-37) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

The Hawks average just 1.4 more points per game (113.5) than the Nets give up (112.1).

Atlanta has a 32-13 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

Brooklyn has a 31-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.

The Nets score an average of 112.4 points per game, the same as the Hawks give up.

Brooklyn is 29-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Atlanta's record is 28-13 when it allows fewer than 112.4 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 32-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 31-10 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 9.6 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills collects 11.8 points and adds 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.

Bruce Brown grabs 4.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.

Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 2.9 made threes per game.

Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Pistons L 122-101 Away 3/25/2022 Warriors W 121-110 Home 3/28/2022 Pacers W 132-123 Away 3/30/2022 Thunder W 136-118 Away 3/31/2022 Cavaliers W 131-107 Home 4/2/2022 Nets - Home 4/5/2022 Raptors - Away 4/6/2022 Wizards - Home 4/8/2022 Heat - Away 4/10/2022 Rockets - Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule