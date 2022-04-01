Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (39-37) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at State Farm Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nets

  • The Hawks average just 1.4 more points per game (113.5) than the Nets give up (112.1).
  • Atlanta has a 32-13 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.
  • Brooklyn has a 31-13 record when giving up fewer than 113.5 points.
  • The Nets score an average of 112.4 points per game, the same as the Hawks give up.
  • Brooklyn is 29-6 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 28-13 when it allows fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta has a 32-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Nets are shooting 47.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 47.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Brooklyn is 31-10 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game to go with 9.6 assists.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.8 PPG average.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills collects 11.8 points and adds 2.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nets' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Bruce Brown grabs 4.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard.
  • Mills is reliable from distance and leads the Nets with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.6 blocks per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

L 122-101

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

W 121-110

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

W 132-123

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

W 136-118

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

W 131-107

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/8/2022

Heat

-

Away

4/10/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Grizzlies

L 132-120

Away

3/26/2022

Heat

W 110-95

Away

3/27/2022

Hornets

L 119-110

Home

3/29/2022

Pistons

W 130-123

Home

3/31/2022

Bucks

L 120-119

Home

4/2/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/5/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/6/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Pacers

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

