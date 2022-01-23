Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (26-20) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (20-25), winners of three straight as well. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -3 235.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks

The 114.6 points per game the Hornets score are only 2.4 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).

Charlotte has a 16-8 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Atlanta has an 18-9 record when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.

The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 114.2 the Hornets give up.

Atlanta has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Charlotte's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.

The Hornets are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 18th.

The Hornets grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Hawks average (10.0).

The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.

LaMelo Ball leads Charlotte in assists, averaging 7.7 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch