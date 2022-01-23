How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (26-20) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (20-25), winners of three straight as well. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-3
235.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks
- The 114.6 points per game the Hornets score are only 2.4 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).
- Charlotte has a 16-8 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- Atlanta has an 18-9 record when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 114.2 the Hornets give up.
- Atlanta has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
- Charlotte's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Hornets are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 18th.
- The Hornets grab 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Hawks average (10.0).
- The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
- LaMelo Ball leads Charlotte in assists, averaging 7.7 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Trae Young puts up enough points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 12.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.
