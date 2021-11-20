Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) host the Charlotte Hornets (10-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hornets, winners of five straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

    • The Hawks score 109.0 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Hornets allow.
    • Atlanta has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 113.6 points.
    • Charlotte is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.
    • The Hornets put up an average of 112.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.5 the Hawks give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.5 points, Charlotte is 7-4.
    • Atlanta has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.8 points.
    • The Hawks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
    • Atlanta has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
    • Charlotte is 5-1 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.1 points and distributing 9.2 assists.
    • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Miles Bridges scores 20.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.
    • Mason Plumlee puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 6.6 points and 2.9 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.0 per game).

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-98

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    L 105-96

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    W 120-100

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    W 129-111

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    W 110-99

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 118-108

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Warriors

    W 106-102

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Wizards

    W 97-87

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pacers

    W 121-118

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

