Nov 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Atlanta Hawks (7-9) host the Charlotte Hornets (10-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hornets, winners of five straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

The Hawks score 109.0 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Hornets allow.

Atlanta has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Charlotte is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 109.0 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 112.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.5 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Charlotte is 7-4.

Atlanta has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.8 points.

The Hawks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Atlanta has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hornets' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte is 5-1 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 25.1 points and distributing 9.2 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.6 boards in each contest while scoring 10.9 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges scores 20.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.

Mason Plumlee puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 6.6 points and 2.9 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball has the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per matchup.

Ball is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Plumlee (1.0 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Jazz L 110-98 Away 11/12/2021 Nuggets L 105-96 Away 11/14/2021 Bucks W 120-100 Home 11/15/2021 Magic W 129-111 Home 11/17/2021 Celtics W 110-99 Home 11/20/2021 Hornets - Home 11/22/2021 Thunder - Home 11/24/2021 Spurs - Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/27/2021 Knicks - Home 12/1/2021 Pacers - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule