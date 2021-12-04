Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

The Hawks score 109.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 115.4 the Hornets allow.

Atlanta has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 115.4 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.

The Hornets average 11.7 more points per game (114.9) than the Hawks allow (103.2).

Charlotte is 12-9 when it scores more than 103.2 points.

Atlanta is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Hornets are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 26.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.5 boards per game in addition to his 11.7 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Ball is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (1.0 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Spurs W 124-106 Away 11/26/2021 Grizzlies W 132-100 Away 11/27/2021 Knicks L 99-90 Home 12/1/2021 Pacers W 114-111 Away 12/3/2021 76ers L 98-96 Home 12/5/2021 Hornets - Home 12/6/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/10/2021 Nets - Home 12/13/2021 Rockets - Home 12/15/2021 Magic - Away 12/17/2021 Nuggets - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule