Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

    • The Hawks score 109.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 115.4 the Hornets allow.
    • Atlanta has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 115.4 points.
    • When Charlotte allows fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.
    • The Hornets average 11.7 more points per game (114.9) than the Hawks allow (103.2).
    • Charlotte is 12-9 when it scores more than 103.2 points.
    • Atlanta is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
    • The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
    • The Hornets are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.2% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Charlotte is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 26.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.5 boards per game in addition to his 11.7 PPG average.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Ball is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges (1.0 per game).

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    W 124-106

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 132-100

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    L 99-90

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-111

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Magic

    W 106-99

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 133-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rockets

    L 146-143

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Bulls

    L 133-119

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-125

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

