How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (34-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-1
240 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks
- The Hawks record only 2.0 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).
- Atlanta is 22-11 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- Charlotte is 21-5 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Hornets average only 2.8 more points per game (114.9) than the Hawks give up (112.1).
- Charlotte is 24-13 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta has a 27-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Hawks are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
- The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.3 points and distributing 9.4 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges averages 20.0 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.
- Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.3 per game, adding 19.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per matchup.
- Terry Rozier is the top shooter from distance for the Hornets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
