The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (34-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1 240 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks

The Hawks record only 2.0 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Hornets give up (114.9).

Atlanta is 22-11 when scoring more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte is 21-5 when giving up fewer than 112.9 points.

The Hornets average only 2.8 more points per game (114.9) than the Hawks give up (112.1).

Charlotte is 24-13 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Atlanta has a 27-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.9 points.

The Hawks are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.

The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.3 points and distributing 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch