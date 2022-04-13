Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks will face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

The 113.9 points per game the Hawks average are the same as the Hornets give up.

When Atlanta scores more than 114.9 points, it is 31-11.

Charlotte has a 29-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Hornets score an average of 115.3 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 112.4 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Charlotte is 31-15.

Atlanta's record is 35-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Hawks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Atlanta has a 31-10 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Hornets have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

This season, Charlotte has a 28-12 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.4 points per game to go with 9.7 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.1 points per game.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Delon Wright and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Wright leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges racks up 20.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.

Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.1 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 20.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per outing.

Terry Rozier knocks down three three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while P.J. Washington (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 Nets W 122-115 Home 4/5/2022 Raptors L 118-108 Away 4/6/2022 Wizards W 118-103 Home 4/8/2022 Heat L 113-109 Away 4/10/2022 Rockets W 130-114 Away 4/13/2022 Hornets - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule