Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.7 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit Trae Young (fourth, 27.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

    • The Bulls score 109.5 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up.
    • Chicago is 14-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
    • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 11-6.
    • The Hawks put up only 3.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (106.2).
    • When it scores more than 106.2 points, Atlanta is 13-7.
    • Chicago has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.
    • This season, the Bulls have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
    • In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
    • The Hawks are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.3% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Atlanta has a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Young racks up 27.3 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.7 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is the top scorer from deep for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.6 per game).

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 115-92

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Heat

    L 118-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-110

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 133-118

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-105

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    W 111-99

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    L 133-115

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    L 104-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    W 98-96

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    L 101-87

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

