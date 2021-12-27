Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

Dec 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.7 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit Trae Young (fourth, 27.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

The Bulls score 109.5 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up.

Chicago is 14-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.

When Atlanta gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 11-6.

The Hawks put up only 3.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (106.2).

When it scores more than 106.2 points, Atlanta is 13-7.

Chicago has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.

The Hawks are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.3% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Atlanta has a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young racks up 27.3 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Clint Capela's stat line of 12.7 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is the top scorer from deep for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.6 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Cavaliers L 115-92 Away 12/11/2021 Heat L 118-92 Away 12/19/2021 Lakers W 115-110 Home 12/20/2021 Rockets W 133-118 Home 12/26/2021 Pacers W 113-105 Home 12/27/2021 Hawks - Away 12/29/2021 Hawks - Home 12/31/2021 Pacers - Away 1/1/2022 Wizards - Away 1/3/2022 Magic - Home 1/7/2022 Wizards - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule