Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/27/2021

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when DeMar DeRozan (fifth, 26.7 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit Trae Young (fourth, 27.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls
- The Bulls score 109.5 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up.
- Chicago is 14-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 109.5 points, it is 11-6.
- The Hawks put up only 3.7 more points per game (109.9) than the Bulls give up to opponents (106.2).
- When it scores more than 106.2 points, Atlanta is 13-7.
- Chicago has a 14-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.9 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Chicago shoots higher than 45.6% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.3% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Atlanta has a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 26.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young racks up 27.3 points and tacks on 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 12.7 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is the top scorer from deep for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.6 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Cavaliers
L 115-92
Away
12/11/2021
Heat
L 118-92
Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
W 115-110
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
W 133-118
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
W 113-105
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Magic
W 111-99
Away
12/17/2021
Nuggets
L 133-115
Home
12/22/2021
Magic
L 104-98
Home
12/23/2021
76ers
W 98-96
Away
12/25/2021
Knicks
L 101-87
Away
12/27/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/29/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/31/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/3/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/5/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/7/2022
Lakers
-
Away