Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (15-18) will look to Trae Young (fourth in NBA, 27.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off DeMar DeRozan (fifth in league, 27.0) and the Chicago Bulls (21-10) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at United Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -8 227.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks

The Bulls put up 110.1 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 109.7 the Hawks allow.

When Chicago totals more than 109.7 points, it is 15-1.

Atlanta has a 12-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.

The Hawks' 110.1 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 106.6 the Bulls allow.

Atlanta has put together a 13-8 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Chicago is 15-4 when it allows fewer than 110.1 points.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Bulls average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.5 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls scoring leader is DeRozan, who averages 27.0 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 10.9 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso and Vucevic lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Vucevic in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch