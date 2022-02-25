Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (28-30) will look to Trae Young (fourth in NBA, 27.8 points per game) when they try to knock off DeMar DeRozan (third in league, 28.1) and the Chicago Bulls (38-21) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at United Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Bulls

Bulls vs Hawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-3

240.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hawks

  • The Bulls score just 0.8 more points per game (112.6) than the Hawks give up (111.8).
  • Chicago is 25-6 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • When Atlanta allows fewer than 112.6 points, it is 22-11.
  • The Hawks average only 1.8 more points per game (112.2) than the Bulls give up (110.4).
  • When it scores more than 110.4 points, Atlanta is 22-13.
  • Chicago is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
  • The Bulls average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Hawks.
  • The Hawks are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 28th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeRozan, who scores 28.1 points and distributes 5.1 assists per game.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.7 boards per game in addition to his 18.2 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Chicago leader in both steals and blocks is Vucevic, who averages 1.0 steal and 1.2 rejections per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Young scores 27.8 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 10.7 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young is consistent from distance and leads the Hawks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

