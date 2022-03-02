Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (39-23) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fourth in NBA, 28.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fifth in league, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls
- The Hawks record 112.4 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 110.5 the Bulls give up.
- Atlanta has a 23-13 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.
- Chicago has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Bulls average only 0.8 more points per game (112.4) than the Hawks give up (111.6).
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Chicago is 26-6.
- Atlanta is 23-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 46.5% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago is 27-9 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.8 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
- Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.7 PPG average.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The Bulls' DeRozan averages enough points (28.2 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.9 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Chicago on defense.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Cavaliers
W 124-116
Home
2/16/2022
Magic
W 130-109
Away
2/24/2022
Bulls
L 112-108
Away
2/26/2022
Raptors
W 127-100
Home
3/1/2022
Celtics
L 107-98
Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Spurs
W 120-109
Home
2/16/2022
Kings
W 125-118
Home
2/24/2022
Hawks
W 112-108
Home
2/26/2022
Grizzlies
L 116-110
Home
2/28/2022
Heat
L 112-99
Away
3/3/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/4/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/9/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Kings
-
Away