Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

The Chicago Bulls (39-23) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fourth in NBA, 28.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fifth in league, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

The Hawks record 112.4 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 110.5 the Bulls give up.

Atlanta has a 23-13 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.

Chicago has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Bulls average only 0.8 more points per game (112.4) than the Hawks give up (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Chicago is 26-6.

Atlanta is 23-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 46.5% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 27-9 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.8 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.7 PPG average.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

The Bulls' DeRozan averages enough points (28.2 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.9 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game.

Zach LaVine is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Chicago on defense.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Cavaliers W 124-116 Home 2/16/2022 Magic W 130-109 Away 2/24/2022 Bulls L 112-108 Away 2/26/2022 Raptors W 127-100 Home 3/1/2022 Celtics L 107-98 Away 3/3/2022 Bulls - Home 3/4/2022 Wizards - Away 3/7/2022 Pistons - Away 3/9/2022 Bucks - Away 3/11/2022 Clippers - Home 3/13/2022 Pacers - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule