Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) reach for a rebound in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (39-23) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fourth in NBA, 28.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fifth in league, 27.8) and the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Bulls

  • The Hawks record 112.4 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 110.5 the Bulls give up.
  • Atlanta has a 23-13 record when putting up more than 110.5 points.
  • Chicago has a 26-7 record when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Bulls average only 0.8 more points per game (112.4) than the Hawks give up (111.6).
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Chicago is 26-6.
  • Atlanta is 23-13 when it gives up fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 20-7 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Bulls are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 46.5% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Chicago is 27-9 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.8 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
  • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.7 PPG average.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The Bulls' DeRozan averages enough points (28.2 per game) and assists (5.0 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Nikola Vucevic is at the top of the Chicago rebounding leaderboard with 11.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.9 points and tacks on 3.5 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic's steals (1.0 steal per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Chicago on defense.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Cavaliers

W 124-116

Home

2/16/2022

Magic

W 130-109

Away

2/24/2022

Bulls

L 112-108

Away

2/26/2022

Raptors

W 127-100

Home

3/1/2022

Celtics

L 107-98

Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Spurs

W 120-109

Home

2/16/2022

Kings

W 125-118

Home

2/24/2022

Hawks

W 112-108

Home

2/26/2022

Grizzlies

L 116-110

Home

2/28/2022

Heat

L 112-99

Away

3/3/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/4/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/7/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/9/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/12/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
