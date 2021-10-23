Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    Hawks

    -8

    222.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • Last year, the Hawks put up only 1.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
    • Atlanta had a 30-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
    • When Cleveland gave up fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 18-18.
    • The Cavaliers put up an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
    • Cleveland went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
    • Atlanta had a 19-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers ranked 24th.
    • The Hawks and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Cavaliers ranked 10th.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
    • Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
    • Young hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio dished out 6.4 assists per contest.
    • Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Rubio averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Allen notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
