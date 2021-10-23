Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Saturday, October 23, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -8 222.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Last year, the Hawks put up only 1.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).

Atlanta had a 30-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.

When Cleveland gave up fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 18-18.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Cleveland went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Atlanta had a 19-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.

The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers ranked 24th.

The Hawks and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Cavaliers ranked 10th.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.

Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.

Young hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch