Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (0-2) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-8
222.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Last year, the Hawks put up only 1.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Cavaliers gave up (112.4).
- Atlanta had a 30-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- When Cleveland gave up fewer than 113.7 points last season, it went 18-18.
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 103.8 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- Cleveland went 14-3 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.
- Atlanta had a 19-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Hawks were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Cavaliers ranked 24th.
- The Hawks and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Hawks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Cavaliers ranked 10th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
- Clint Capela averaged 14.3 boards per game in addition to his 15.2 PPG average.
- Young hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Delon Wright and Capela were defensive standouts last season, with Wright averaging 1.6 steals per game and Capela collecting 2.0 blocks per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points per contest to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio dished out 6.4 assists per contest.
- Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Rubio averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Allen notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
23
2021
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)