Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) hope to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at State Farm Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The Hawks average 10.4 more points per game (111.5) than the Cavaliers allow (101.1).

Atlanta has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.

Cleveland is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Cavaliers score an average of 107.0 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 110.0 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.0 points, Cleveland is 10-4.

Atlanta has a 10-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cleveland has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.3 points and distributing 9.3 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.

Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Timberwolves W 121-110 Away 12/10/2021 Nets L 113-105 Home 12/13/2021 Rockets L 132-126 Home 12/15/2021 Magic W 111-99 Away 12/17/2021 Nuggets L 133-115 Home 12/19/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Magic - Home 12/23/2021 76ers - Away 12/25/2021 Knicks - Away 12/27/2021 Bulls - Home 12/29/2021 Bulls - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule