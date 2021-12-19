Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) hope to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at State Farm Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    • The Hawks average 10.4 more points per game (111.5) than the Cavaliers allow (101.1).
    • Atlanta has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 101.1 points.
    • Cleveland is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers score an average of 107.0 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 110.0 the Hawks give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 110.0 points, Cleveland is 10-4.
    • Atlanta has a 10-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • Atlanta has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.8% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Cleveland has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 27.3 points and distributing 9.3 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Young, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (19.1 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen is at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard with 10.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.8 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
    • Garland averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.8 per game).

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 121-110

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    L 113-105

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    L 132-126

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    W 111-99

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    L 133-115

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 123-106

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    W 117-103

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Heat

    W 105-94

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-89

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    W 119-90

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) dribbles in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Christmas Takes Flight
    entertainment

    How to Watch Christmas Takes Flight

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17348335
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Buccaneers

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy