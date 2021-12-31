Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (15-19) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

    Cavaliers vs Hawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cavaliers

    -1

    -

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

    • The Cavaliers score 107.8 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 110.3 the Hawks give up.
    • Cleveland is 11-4 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • Atlanta is 11-6 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Atlanta is 14-10 when it scores more than 101.6 points.
    • Cleveland has a 20-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 12th.
    • The Cavaliers pull down 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Hawks average (10.4).
    • The Cavaliers are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 14th.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.5 points and distributing 7.3 assists.
    • Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 10.8 boards per game in addition to his 16.8 PPG average.
    • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks' Trae Young averages enough points (27.3 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.8 rebounds, 11.4 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
    • Young (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
