How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (39-37) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers
- The Hawks put up 8.7 more points per game (113.5) than the Cavaliers give up (104.8).
- Atlanta has a 37-21 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
- Cleveland has a 40-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Cleveland is 19-8.
- Atlanta has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 32-14 overall.
- The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
- Cleveland has put together a 20-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game along with 9.6 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
- Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.6 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is consistent from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/22/2022
Knicks
W 117-111
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
L 122-101
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
W 121-110
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
W 132-123
Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
W 136-118
Away
3/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/6/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/8/2022
Heat
-
Away
4/10/2022
Rockets
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Lakers
L 131-120
Home
3/24/2022
Raptors
L 117-104
Away
3/26/2022
Bulls
L 98-94
Home
3/28/2022
Magic
W 107-101
Home
3/30/2022
Mavericks
L 120-112
Home
3/31/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away
4/3/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
4/8/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home