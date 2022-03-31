Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (right) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) meet following the game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (39-37) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

  • The Hawks put up 8.7 more points per game (113.5) than the Cavaliers give up (104.8).
  • Atlanta has a 37-21 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.
  • Cleveland has a 40-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.
  • The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Cleveland is 19-8.
  • Atlanta has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.
  • This season, the Hawks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.
  • In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 32-14 overall.
  • The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
  • Cleveland has put together a 20-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game along with 9.6 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
  • Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.6 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland is consistent from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/22/2022

Knicks

W 117-111

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

L 122-101

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

W 121-110

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

W 132-123

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

W 136-118

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

-

Home

4/8/2022

Heat

-

Away

4/10/2022

Rockets

-

Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Lakers

L 131-120

Home

3/24/2022

Raptors

L 117-104

Away

3/26/2022

Bulls

L 98-94

Home

3/28/2022

Magic

W 107-101

Home

3/30/2022

Mavericks

L 120-112

Home

3/31/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

4/3/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/8/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

