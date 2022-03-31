Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (right) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) meet following the game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-34) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (39-37) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The Hawks put up 8.7 more points per game (113.5) than the Cavaliers give up (104.8).

Atlanta has a 37-21 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.

Cleveland has a 40-17 record when allowing fewer than 113.5 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Cleveland is 19-8.

Atlanta has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.2 points.

This season, the Hawks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have made.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 32-14 overall.

The Cavaliers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 20-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who scores 28.1 points per game along with 9.6 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.8 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

Delon Wright is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The Cavaliers' Darius Garland puts up enough points (21.6 per game) and assists (8.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland is consistent from three-point range and leads the Cavaliers with 2.5 made threes per game.

Garland (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/22/2022 Knicks W 117-111 Away 3/23/2022 Pistons L 122-101 Away 3/25/2022 Warriors W 121-110 Home 3/28/2022 Pacers W 132-123 Away 3/30/2022 Thunder W 136-118 Away 3/31/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/2/2022 Nets - Home 4/5/2022 Raptors - Away 4/6/2022 Wizards - Home 4/8/2022 Heat - Away 4/10/2022 Rockets - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule