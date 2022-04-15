Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Play-In Tournament showdown on Friday for a chance at a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

The 113.9 points per game the Hawks average are 8.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (105.7).

When Atlanta totals more than 105.7 points, it is 41-22.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 113.9 points, it is 41-18.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Cleveland is 21-9.

Atlanta is 20-11 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Hawks are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 15th.

The Hawks' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (10.2).

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.4 points per game along with 9.7 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.1 points per game.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Delon Wright and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Wright leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland racks up 21.7 points and adds 8.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Evan Mobley's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Stats and Ranks