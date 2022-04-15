Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA Play-In Tournament showdown on Friday for a chance at a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

  • The 113.9 points per game the Hawks average are 8.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (105.7).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 105.7 points, it is 41-22.
  • When Cleveland allows fewer than 113.9 points, it is 41-18.
  • The Cavaliers put up an average of 107.8 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.4 points, Cleveland is 21-9.
  • Atlanta is 20-11 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Hawks are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 15th.
  • The Hawks' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average per game (10.2).
  • The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 17th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.4 points per game along with 9.7 assists.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.1 points per game.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Delon Wright and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Wright leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland racks up 21.7 points and adds 8.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Evan Mobley's stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
  • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.7 per game.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Stats and Ranks

Hawks RankHawks StatCavaliers StatCavaliers Rank

7th

47.0

Field Goal %

46.9

8th

23rd

47.1

Field Goal % Allowed

45.2

7th

15th

2017

Assists

2064

11th

1st

924

Turnovers

1088

17th

22nd

587

Steals

580

26th

23rd

348

Blocks

343

24th

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_5349656
College Baseball

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1000719827h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Pau FC vs AJ Auxerre

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_18091948
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Beach Soccer El Salavador USA
Beach Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. El Salvador in Women's Beach Soccer

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy