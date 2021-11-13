Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) runs into Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 110-98. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) runs into Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 110-98. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (7-4) will host the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs Hawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -4

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hawks

    • The Nuggets score 101.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks give up.
    • Atlanta has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Hawks' 107.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.
    • Atlanta is 4-4 when it scores more than 98.5 points.
    • Denver is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.
    • The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (24.0 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15702833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington State

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910186
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13945359
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135317
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy