The Denver Nuggets (7-4) will host the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 214.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hawks

The Nuggets score 101.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks give up.

Atlanta has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 101.8 points.

The Hawks' 107.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.

Atlanta is 4-4 when it scores more than 98.5 points.

Denver is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.

The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.

The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Hawks Players to Watch