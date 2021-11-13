Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (7-4) will host the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 12, 2021. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-4
214.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hawks
- The Nuggets score 101.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks give up.
- Atlanta has a 2-1 record when allowing fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Hawks' 107.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Atlanta is 4-4 when it scores more than 98.5 points.
- Denver is 7-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 12th.
- The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 2.1 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
- The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.6 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (24.0 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is reliable from deep and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)