Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and guard Davon Reed (9) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) following a charging foul on the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and guard Davon Reed (9) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) following a charging foul on the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-14) play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nuggets

    • The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are 5.2 more points than the Nuggets allow (106.2).
    • When Atlanta puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 13-6.
    • Denver has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
    • The Nuggets score an average of 105.9 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.1 points, Denver is 8-2.
    • Atlanta is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
    • Atlanta is 11-3 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
    • The Nuggets have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
    • Denver is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Young, who scores 27.0 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.9 boards per game while also scoring 11.4 points a contest.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.6 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (7.5 per game).
    • Will Barton is consistent from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    L 130-127

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 121-110

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    L 113-105

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    L 132-126

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    W 111-99

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-114

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-111

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    W 127-112

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    W 113-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-107

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    59 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte

    59 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&amp;M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    59 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy