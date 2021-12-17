Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and guard Davon Reed (9) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) following a charging foul on the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-14) play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nuggets

The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are 5.2 more points than the Nuggets allow (106.2).

When Atlanta puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 13-6.

Denver has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Nuggets score an average of 105.9 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, Denver is 8-2.

Atlanta is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 11-3 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Nuggets have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Denver is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Young, who scores 27.0 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.9 boards per game while also scoring 11.4 points a contest.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.6 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (7.5 per game).

Will Barton is consistent from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Hornets L 130-127 Home 12/6/2021 Timberwolves W 121-110 Away 12/10/2021 Nets L 113-105 Home 12/13/2021 Rockets L 132-126 Home 12/15/2021 Magic W 111-99 Away 12/17/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/19/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/22/2021 Magic - Home 12/23/2021 76ers - Away 12/25/2021 Knicks - Away 12/27/2021 Bulls - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule