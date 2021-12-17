How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (14-14) play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nuggets
- The 111.4 points per game the Hawks average are 5.2 more points than the Nuggets allow (106.2).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 13-6.
- Denver has a 12-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Nuggets score an average of 105.9 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, Denver is 8-2.
- Atlanta is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 11-3 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Nuggets have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Denver is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Young, who scores 27.0 points per game to go with 9.3 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.9 boards per game while also scoring 11.4 points a contest.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.6 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (7.5 per game).
- Will Barton is consistent from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Hornets
L 130-127
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
W 121-110
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
L 113-105
Home
12/13/2021
Rockets
L 132-126
Home
12/15/2021
Magic
W 111-99
Away
12/17/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/19/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/23/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/25/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/27/2021
Bulls
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
W 120-114
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
L 123-111
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
W 127-112
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
W 113-107
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-107
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away