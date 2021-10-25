Publish date:
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (0-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pistons
- Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks scored were just 2.6 more points than the Pistons gave up (111.1).
- Atlanta had a 32-11 record last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.
- Detroit went 20-24 last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
- The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were just 4.8 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.
- Atlanta's record was 22-3 when it gave up fewer than 106.6 points last season.
- Last season, the Hawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Pistons' opponents made.
- Atlanta had a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Pistons' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Detroit put together a 14-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.3% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
- Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.2 points a contest.
- Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Delon Wright averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Capela compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Mavericks
W 113-87
Home
10/23/2021
Cavaliers
L 101-95
Away
10/25/2021
Pistons
-
Home
10/27/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
10/28/2021
Wizards
-
Away
10/30/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/1/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Bulls
L 94-88
Home
10/23/2021
Bulls
L 97-82
Away
10/25/2021
Hawks
-
Away
10/28/2021
76ers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/31/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/4/2021
76ers
-
Home
How To Watch
October
25
2021
Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)