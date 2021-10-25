Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (0-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pistons

Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks scored were just 2.6 more points than the Pistons gave up (111.1).

Atlanta had a 32-11 record last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Detroit went 20-24 last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were just 4.8 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.

Atlanta's record was 22-3 when it gave up fewer than 106.6 points last season.

Last season, the Hawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Pistons' opponents made.

Atlanta had a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Pistons' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Detroit put together a 14-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.3% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.

Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.2 points a contest.

Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Delon Wright averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Capela compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/21/2021 Mavericks W 113-87 Home 10/23/2021 Cavaliers L 101-95 Away 10/25/2021 Pistons - Home 10/27/2021 Pelicans - Away 10/28/2021 Wizards - Away 10/30/2021 76ers - Away 11/1/2021 Wizards - Home 11/3/2021 Nets - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule