    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Pistons (0-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) at State Farm Arena on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pistons

    • Last year, the 113.7 points per game the Hawks scored were just 2.6 more points than the Pistons gave up (111.1).
    • Atlanta had a 32-11 record last season when scoring more than 111.1 points.
    • Detroit went 20-24 last season when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.
    • The Pistons' 106.6 points per game last year were just 4.8 fewer points than the 111.4 the Hawks gave up.
    • When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Detroit went 11-12.
    • Atlanta's record was 22-3 when it gave up fewer than 106.6 points last season.
    • Last season, the Hawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Pistons' opponents made.
    • Atlanta had a 23-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
    • The Pistons' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
    • Detroit put together a 14-16 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.3% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young scored 25.3 points and distributed 9.4 assists per game last season.
    • Clint Capela pulled down 14.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.2 points a contest.
    • Young knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Delon Wright averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Capela compiled 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • Jerami Grant put up 22.3 points per game last season to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Kelly Olynyk pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cory Joseph averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Saddiq Bey knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were defensive standouts last season, with Olynyk averaging 1.1 steals per game and Stewart collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Mavericks

    W 113-87

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 101-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Pistons Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Bulls

    L 94-88

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Bulls

    L 97-82

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16994863
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks the shot of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17017086
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Timberwolves

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16930297
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Seahawks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005472
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16954140
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Hawks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17000244
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Heat

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17017042
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Raptors

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy