Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (19-53) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-4.5
227 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks
- The 113.0 points per game the Hawks score are only 0.5 more points than the Pistons give up (112.5).
- When Atlanta scores more than 112.5 points, it is 28-13.
- Detroit has a 13-22 record when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Pistons score an average of 104.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta's record is 14-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
- The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 22nd.
- The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
- The Hawks are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.2 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham averages 17.1 points and tacks on 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
- Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
