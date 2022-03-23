Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (19-53) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4.5 227 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

The 113.0 points per game the Hawks score are only 0.5 more points than the Pistons give up (112.5).

When Atlanta scores more than 112.5 points, it is 28-13.

Detroit has a 13-22 record when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.

The Pistons score an average of 104.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Atlanta's record is 14-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 22nd.

The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.

The Hawks are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.2 points and distributing 9.5 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch