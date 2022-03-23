Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (19-53) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pistons

Hawks vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-4.5

227 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

  • The 113.0 points per game the Hawks score are only 0.5 more points than the Pistons give up (112.5).
  • When Atlanta scores more than 112.5 points, it is 28-13.
  • Detroit has a 13-22 record when allowing fewer than 113.0 points.
  • The Pistons score an average of 104.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 112.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Detroit has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 14-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.2 points.
  • The Pistons are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 22nd.
  • The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Pistons.
  • The Hawks are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.2 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.8 points a contest.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham averages 17.1 points and tacks on 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pistons.
  • Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17950699
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Maple Leafs

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17950909
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17939010
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Pacers

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17940911
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy