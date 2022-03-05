Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (17-47) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (31-32) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

  • The Pistons put up 8.3 fewer points per game (103.4) than the Hawks give up (111.7).
  • Detroit is 9-7 when scoring more than 111.7 points.
  • Atlanta is 12-5 when giving up fewer than 103.4 points.
  • The Hawks' 112.5 points per game are equal to what the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Atlanta is 24-12.
  • Detroit has a 12-20 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.
  • The Pistons pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Hawks by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
  • The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at sixth.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.3 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
  • Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
  • Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young averages 28.0 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
  • Young is the top scorer from distance for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17775177
MLS

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Toronto FC

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_17804326
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17806411
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17693111
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Purdue

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham

By Steve Benko1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
new-england-revolution
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas at New England Revolution

By Brandon Rush31 minutes ago
CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Pennzoil 400, Qualifying

By Steve Benko31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy