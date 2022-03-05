Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (17-47) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (31-32) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks
- The Pistons put up 8.3 fewer points per game (103.4) than the Hawks give up (111.7).
- Detroit is 9-7 when scoring more than 111.7 points.
- Atlanta is 12-5 when giving up fewer than 103.4 points.
- The Hawks' 112.5 points per game are equal to what the Pistons allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Atlanta is 24-12.
- Detroit has a 12-20 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.
- The Pistons pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Hawks by 1.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at sixth.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.3 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
- Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
- Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 28.0 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Young is the top scorer from distance for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
7
2022
Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)