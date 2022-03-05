Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Mar 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for an open man as he is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (17-47) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (31-32) on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Hawks

The Pistons put up 8.3 fewer points per game (103.4) than the Hawks give up (111.7).

Detroit is 9-7 when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Atlanta is 12-5 when giving up fewer than 103.4 points.

The Hawks' 112.5 points per game are equal to what the Pistons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Atlanta is 24-12.

Detroit has a 12-20 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.5 points.

The Pistons are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.

The Pistons pull down an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Hawks by 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at sixth.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 16.3 points and dishes out 5.1 assists per game.

Detroit's best rebounder is Isaiah Stewart, who averages 8.6 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.

Saddiq Bey makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pistons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Detroit steals leader is Cunningham, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Stewart, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch