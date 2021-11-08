Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) blocks Atlanta Hawks center John Collin in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Golden State Warriors (8-1) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-6) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Hawks Betting Information

    Warriors

    -2.5

    221.5 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Hawks

    • The 113.9 points per game the Warriors record are just 3.9 more points than the Hawks allow (110.0).
    • Golden State is 6-0 when scoring more than 110.0 points.
    • Atlanta has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 113.9 points.
    • The Hawks' 107.8 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 100.2 the Warriors give up to opponents.
    • Atlanta is 4-3 when it scores more than 100.2 points.
    • Golden State is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Warriors are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.
    • The Warriors average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 3.5 rebounds fewer than the Hawks.
    • The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 25th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The Warriors leader in rebounds and assist is Draymond Green, who pulls down 8.7 rebounds and gives out 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 8.3 points per contest.
    • Stephen Curry leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 25.1 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
    • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who knocks down 4.8 threes per game.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Green in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young's points (23.3 per game) and assists (9.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
    • Clint Capela grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.4 points per game and adds 0.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic is the top scorer from deep for the Hawks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

