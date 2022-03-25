The Golden State Warriors (48-25) will look to Stephen Curry (12th in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 28.1) and the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Warriors

The Hawks put up 112.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow.

When Atlanta scores more than 105 points, it is 34-20.

Golden State has a 40-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Warriors score an average of 111 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Golden State is 32-7.

Atlanta is 21-12 when it gives up fewer than 111 points.

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 33-18 overall.

The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Golden State is 33-4 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28.1 points and distributes 9.5 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.

Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.

The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors' Curry averages enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Kevon Looney grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry makes 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Hornets L 116-106 Away 3/18/2022 Grizzlies W 120-105 Home 3/20/2022 Pelicans L 117-112 Home 3/22/2022 Knicks W 117-111 Away 3/23/2022 Pistons L 122-101 Away 3/25/2022 Warriors - Home 3/28/2022 Pacers - Away 3/30/2022 Thunder - Away 3/31/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/2/2022 Nets - Home 4/5/2022 Raptors - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule