How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden State Warriors (48-25) will look to Stephen Curry (12th in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 28.1) and the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Warriors

  • The Hawks put up 112.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow.
  • When Atlanta scores more than 105 points, it is 34-20.
  • Golden State has a 40-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.
  • The Warriors score an average of 111 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Golden State is 32-7.
  • Atlanta is 21-12 when it gives up fewer than 111 points.
  • The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • In games Atlanta shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 33-18 overall.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Golden State is 33-4 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28.1 points and distributes 9.5 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.
  • Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Curry averages enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry makes 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Hornets

L 116-106

Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-105

Home

3/20/2022

Pelicans

L 117-112

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

W 117-111

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

L 122-101

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Wizards

W 126-112

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

L 110-88

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

L 110-108

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

L 94-90

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

W 118-104

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

-

Away

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
