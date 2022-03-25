How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (48-25) will look to Stephen Curry (12th in NBA, 25.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Trae Young (fourth in league, 28.1) and the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) on Friday, March 25, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Warriors
- The Hawks put up 112.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 105 the Warriors allow.
- When Atlanta scores more than 105 points, it is 34-20.
- Golden State has a 40-13 record when giving up fewer than 112.8 points.
- The Warriors score an average of 111 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Golden State is 32-7.
- Atlanta is 21-12 when it gives up fewer than 111 points.
- The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 33-18 overall.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Golden State is 33-4 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 28.1 points and distributes 9.5 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 11.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.6 points a contest.
- Young makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hawks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of three per contest.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors' Curry averages enough points (25.5 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Kevon Looney grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.2 points per game and adds two assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
- Curry makes 4.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Warriors.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Hornets
L 116-106
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-105
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
L 117-112
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
W 117-111
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
L 122-101
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Raptors
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Wizards
W 126-112
Home
3/16/2022
Celtics
L 110-88
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
L 110-108
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
L 94-90
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
W 118-104
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/2/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/3/2022
Kings
-
Away