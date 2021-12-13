Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Xavier Tillman Sr. (2) shoots as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (13-13) will host the Houston Rockets (8-18) after losing four home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Rockets

    • The Hawks record 110.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets allow.
    • Atlanta is 11-3 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 110.8 points, it is 5-7.
    • The Rockets put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (108.7).
    • Houston has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Atlanta's record is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.9 points.
    • This season, the Hawks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.1% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
    • Atlanta is 11-3 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
    • This season, Houston has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 26.5 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
    • Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 12.8 boards per game in addition to his 11.5 PPG average.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Young and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood averages 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 5.8 per game. He also scores 12.8 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Porter with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 1.1 per game.

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    W 114-111

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    L 130-127

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 121-110

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    L 113-105

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    W 118-116

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 118-108

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    W 114-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-114

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-106

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
