Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (9-14) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (11-10) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks
- The Pacers put up 107.3 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.8 the Hawks allow.
- Indiana is 7-5 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
- Atlanta is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Hawks score an average of 110.4 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 106.0 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.0 points, Atlanta is 10-4.
- Indiana has a 7-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at seventh.
- The Pacers pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Hawks average (10.6).
- The Pacers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.7 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (26.0 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.
