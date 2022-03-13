Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) greets LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) after their game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (23-45) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pacers

The Hawks score 112.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pacers allow.

Atlanta has a 24-13 record when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Indiana has a 16-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.

The Pacers put up an average of 110.4 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Indiana is 15-17.

Atlanta has a 20-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.

The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Atlanta is 22-8 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.9% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Indiana has a 14-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.8 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Chris Duarte averages enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.6 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.

Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Duarte (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Brissett (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/3/2022 Bulls W 130-124 Home 3/4/2022 Wizards W 117-114 Away 3/7/2022 Pistons L 113-110 Away 3/9/2022 Bucks L 124-115 Away 3/11/2022 Clippers W 112-106 Home 3/13/2022 Pacers - Home 3/14/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 3/16/2022 Hornets - Away 3/18/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/20/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/22/2022 Knicks - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule