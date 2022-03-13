How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (23-45) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pacers
- The Hawks score 112.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pacers allow.
- Atlanta has a 24-13 record when scoring more than 112.7 points.
- Indiana has a 16-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Pacers put up an average of 110.4 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.8 points, Indiana is 15-17.
- Atlanta has a 20-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Atlanta is 22-8 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.9% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Indiana has a 14-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.8 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Chris Duarte averages enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.6 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.
- Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Duarte (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Brissett (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Bulls
W 130-124
Home
3/4/2022
Wizards
W 117-114
Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
L 113-110
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
L 124-115
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
W 112-106
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
-
Away
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
Magic
W 122-114
Away
3/4/2022
Pistons
L 111-106
Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
L 133-123
Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
L 127-124
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
W 119-108
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/15/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/18/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/20/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/23/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away