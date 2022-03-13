Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) greets LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) after their game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) greets LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) after their game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (23-45) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pacers

  • The Hawks score 112.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pacers allow.
  • Atlanta has a 24-13 record when scoring more than 112.7 points.
  • Indiana has a 16-15 record when allowing fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 110.4 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.8 points, Indiana is 15-17.
  • Atlanta has a 20-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
  • Atlanta is 22-8 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Pacers are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.9% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Indiana has a 14-16 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 27.8 points per game to go with 9.4 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
  • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers' Chris Duarte averages enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.6 points and adds 0.8 assists per game.
  • Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Duarte (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Brissett (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Bulls

W 130-124

Home

3/4/2022

Wizards

W 117-114

Away

3/7/2022

Pistons

L 113-110

Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

L 124-115

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

W 112-106

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/16/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

-

Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Magic

W 122-114

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

L 111-106

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

L 133-123

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

L 127-124

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

W 119-108

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17885840
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Flyers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17876962
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) and forward Jake Evans (71) celebrate Lehkonen s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17877130
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17875700
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
ja morant grizzlies
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy