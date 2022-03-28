Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-50) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -8 236.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks

The Hawks average just 0.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Pacers allow (113.6).

Atlanta has a 26-12 record when scoring more than 113.6 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 112.9 points, it is 17-16.

The Pacers put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 17-17 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Atlanta has a 22-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.

The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.2 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 3.0 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch