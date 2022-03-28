Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-50) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pacers

Hawks vs Pacers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-8

236.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks

  • The Hawks average just 0.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Pacers allow (113.6).
  • Atlanta has a 26-12 record when scoring more than 113.6 points.
  • When Indiana allows fewer than 112.9 points, it is 17-16.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Indiana has put together a 17-17 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
  • Atlanta has a 22-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.
  • The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
  • The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.2 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte's points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.5 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
  • Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
