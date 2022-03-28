Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (25-50) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hawks vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-8
236.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks
- The Hawks average just 0.7 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Pacers allow (113.6).
- Atlanta has a 26-12 record when scoring more than 113.6 points.
- When Indiana allows fewer than 112.9 points, it is 17-16.
- The Pacers put up an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 17-17 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
- Atlanta has a 22-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 21st.
- The Hawks average 10 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
- The Pacers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 28.2 points and dishes out 9.5 assists per game.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.8 boards in each contest while scoring 10.7 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte's points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 8.5 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
- Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.
How To Watch
