Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hawks
- The Lakers score 111.3 points per game, equal to what the Hawks allow.
- Los Angeles is 15-5 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- Atlanta is 16-7 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
- Los Angeles is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Lakers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
- The Lakers average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Hawks.
- The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 24th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who averages 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.
