Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hawks

The Lakers score 111.3 points per game, equal to what the Hawks allow.

Los Angeles is 15-5 when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Atlanta is 16-7 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.

Los Angeles is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.

The Lakers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The Lakers average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Hawks.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 24th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who averages 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch