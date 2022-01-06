Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hawks

  • The Lakers score 111.3 points per game, equal to what the Hawks allow.
  • Los Angeles is 15-5 when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • Atlanta is 16-7 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
  • The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Los Angeles is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Lakers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
  • The Lakers average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Hawks.
  • The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 24th.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Lakers is Russell Westbrook, who averages 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young hits 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.5 per game.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

21 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

22 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a press conference following the loss to the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

24 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket and is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

25 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) battle for the ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy