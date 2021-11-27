Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (10-9) will look to Trae Young (eighth in NBA, 25.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Ja Morant (eighth in league, 25.3) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Betting Information for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1 226.5 points

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

The 110.3 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 1.7 more points than the Hawks allow (108.6).

Memphis has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 8-3.

The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 115.5 points.

Memphis has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Grizzlies average 12.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Hawks by 2.2 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 25.3 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.0 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch