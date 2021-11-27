Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (10-9) will look to Trae Young (eighth in NBA, 25.3 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Ja Morant (eighth in league, 25.3) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

    Betting Information for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

    Grizzlies vs Hawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -1

    226.5 points

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

    • The 110.3 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 1.7 more points than the Hawks allow (108.6).
    • Memphis has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 108.6 points.
    • When Atlanta allows fewer than 110.3 points, it is 8-3.
    • The Hawks' 110.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 115.5 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • Atlanta has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 115.5 points.
    • Memphis has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
    • The Grizzlies average 12.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Hawks by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Morant, who scores 25.3 points and dishes out 7.1 assists per game.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.0 points per game.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Young scores 25.3 points and adds 9.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 11.3 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.
    • Young is the top scorer from deep for the Hawks, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Atlanta while Capela (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    49 seconds ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    49 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy