How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

  • The 114.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.5 more points than the Hawks allow (112.2).
  • Memphis is 39-6 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 27-15.
  • The Hawks' 112.8 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 109.4 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Atlanta is 30-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.
  • Memphis has a 37-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.8 points.
  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
  • Memphis is 28-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 27-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.5 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The Hawks' Young averages enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
  • Young makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Rockets

L 123-112

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

W 132-111

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

W 118-114

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

W 125-118

Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

W 135-102

Away

3/18/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/20/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/24/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

-

Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Bucks

L 124-115

Away

3/11/2022

Clippers

W 112-106

Home

3/13/2022

Pacers

W 131-128

Home

3/14/2022

Trail Blazers

W 122-113

Home

3/16/2022

Hornets

L 116-106

Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/20/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
