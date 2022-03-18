How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at State Farm Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Grizzlies
- The 114.7 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 2.5 more points than the Hawks allow (112.2).
- Memphis is 39-6 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 27-15.
- The Hawks' 112.8 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 109.4 the Grizzlies allow.
- Atlanta is 30-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.
- Memphis has a 37-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.8 points.
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 28-1 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Atlanta has compiled a 27-13 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.5 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks' Young averages enough points (28.0 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.7 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Young makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Young with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Rockets
L 123-112
Away
3/8/2022
Pelicans
W 132-111
Home
3/11/2022
Knicks
W 118-114
Home
3/13/2022
Thunder
W 125-118
Away
3/15/2022
Pacers
W 135-102
Away
3/18/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/20/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/24/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/28/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
L 124-115
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
W 112-106
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
W 131-128
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
W 122-113
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
L 116-106
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
-
Away