Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat
- The 110 points per game the Heat record are just 2.4 fewer points than the Hawks give up (112.4).
- Miami has a 33-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- When Atlanta allows fewer than 110 points, it is 22-11.
- The Hawks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.6 points, Atlanta is 41-22.
- Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
- The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 36-5 overall.
- The Hawks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 36-20 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.7% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela's stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Hornets
W 144-115
Home
4/8/2022
Hawks
W 113-109
Home
4/10/2022
Magic
L 125-111
Away
4/17/2022
Hawks
W 115-91
Home
4/19/2022
Hawks
W 115-105
Home
4/22/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/24/2022
Hawks
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Rockets
W 130-114
Away
4/13/2022
Hornets
W 132-103
Home
4/15/2022
Cavaliers
W 107-101
Away
4/17/2022
Heat
L 115-91
Away
4/19/2022
Heat
L 115-105
Away
4/22/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/24/2022
Heat
-
Home
How To Watch
April
22
2022
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)