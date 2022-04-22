Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

The 110 points per game the Heat record are just 2.4 fewer points than the Hawks give up (112.4).

Miami has a 33-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When Atlanta allows fewer than 110 points, it is 22-11.

The Hawks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Atlanta is 41-22.

Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 36-5 overall.

The Hawks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

This season, Atlanta has a 36-20 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.

Clint Capela's stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/5/2022 Hornets W 144-115 Home 4/8/2022 Hawks W 113-109 Home 4/10/2022 Magic L 125-111 Away 4/17/2022 Hawks W 115-91 Home 4/19/2022 Hawks W 115-105 Home 4/22/2022 Hawks - Away 4/24/2022 Hawks - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule