Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 next to come. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Heat

  • The 110 points per game the Heat record are just 2.4 fewer points than the Hawks give up (112.4).
  • Miami has a 33-4 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • When Atlanta allows fewer than 110 points, it is 22-11.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 105.6 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Atlanta is 41-22.
  • Miami has a 48-19 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Heat are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 36-5 overall.
  • The Hawks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • This season, Atlanta has a 36-20 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.7% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

  • Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.5 assists per game.
  • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dedmon, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela's stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.3 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Hornets

W 144-115

Home

4/8/2022

Hawks

W 113-109

Home

4/10/2022

Magic

L 125-111

Away

4/17/2022

Hawks

W 115-91

Home

4/19/2022

Hawks

W 115-105

Home

4/22/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/24/2022

Hawks

-

Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Rockets

W 130-114

Away

4/13/2022

Hornets

W 132-103

Home

4/15/2022

Cavaliers

W 107-101

Away

4/17/2022

Heat

L 115-91

Away

4/19/2022

Heat

L 115-105

Away

4/22/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/24/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Game 3: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends on the play during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rays

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18122016
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Phillies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18127822
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18017462
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA SpringNationals, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17924840
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy