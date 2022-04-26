Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) passes around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 next to come. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Hawks

The 110.0 points per game the Heat score are only 2.4 fewer points than the Hawks give up (112.4).

Miami is 33-4 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Atlanta is 22-11 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Hawks score 8.3 more points per game (113.9) than the Heat give up (105.6).

Atlanta has put together a 41-22 record in games it scores more than 105.6 points.

Miami is 48-19 when it allows fewer than 113.9 points.

The Heat are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

The Heat's 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hawks grab per game (10.0).

The Hawks are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks' Trae Young racks up enough points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Clint Capela is at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard with 11.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 11.1 points and tacks on 1.2 assists per game.

Young knocks down 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Delon Wright (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.3 per game).

